LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott discusses surge of unaccompanied minors at Texas border, blames Biden administration

DALLAS (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the state’s border is unsecured — and he believes the recent surge in unaccompanied, asylum-seeking minors crossing the U.S.-Mexico border into Texas will only grow if allowed.

Abbott addressed residents from the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas on Wednesday. That center is set to become a temporary FEMA shelter to house 3,000 unaccompanied boys between the ages of 15-17. The teens will stay there for up to 90 days.

U.S. Health and Human Services will open the center to take some of the strain off of Border Patrol, which is not supposed to hold children for more than three days but has been forced to do so for much longer. At least 3,000 children had been in custody longer than that 72-hour limit.

The governor wasted little time laying into the Biden administration, which he blames for the surge and need for housing sites, which he says will only grow exponentially.

“These sites are a direct result of President Biden’s reckless open border policies that are causing a surge in crossings and cartel activity,” said Abbott. “The administration has yet to provide answers that Texans deserve.”

According to Abbott, Biden’s administration needs to provide information on where these migrants have come from and what COVID-19 variants they may possibly have been exposed to. Abbott said there also needs to be a timeline of how long they’ll be in Texas/the U.S.

The number of migrants being stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border has been rising since last April when Donald Trump was President. It’s at its highest point since March 2019.

The Biden administration is still rapidly expelling most single adults and families under a public health order issued by former President Trump at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is allowing teens and children to stay, at least temporarily, and they have been coming in ever larger numbers.

Biden and Abbott have also been at odds over the Texas response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden called the decision to end the mask mandate in Texas “Neanderthal thinking.” Days after that, Abbott then spoke out criticizing the president’s immigration policy and its impact on the border.

Meanwhile, some Texan Democrats also question the timing of Abbott’s trip. On Wednesday, former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro condemned Abbott for using children as “political props.”

Today @GregAbbott_TX will use children desperately seeking a better life in America as political props. Where was he when Donald Trump was treating children with cruelty and creating a backlog of asylum claims? https://t.co/VMcB2E52CA — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) March 17, 2021

Information from Ben Fox and Elliot Spagat of the Associated Press was used in this report.