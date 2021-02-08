Employment Expert shares Top Interview Tips

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES- ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) In today’s world, being able to pivot, job wise, is crucial. I recently sat down with employment expert, Emily Rushton, for her top tips for job seekers. Please note that this Utah Success Stories feature applies to the entire country (if not the world) and is just a small portion of an extended Jessop’s Journal interview. You can get more tips by watching the entire twenty-four minute interview by CLICKING HERE.

In December 2020, the U.S. employment rate was six-point seven percent representing ten point seven MILLION PEOPLE that are unemployed. What can be done? Employment expert, Emily Rushton, gave me her top three tips:

What tips does Emily give for job seekers? “Research the company. If you are not working with a recruiter, there are a ton of resources out there. Online. Social media. Companies are putting it out there. It Is kind of up to you to find it. Again form an emotional connection with that company. Something that you can help them with on the front line. I always recommend dressing up a notch for the interview. Dress to impress. I would say be curious. I’m a highly curious person myself. I would encourage job seekers to do that as well. It’s okay to ask questions. Sometimes you feel like you are in different interviewee, you just have to give them the answers to the questions. You have an opportunity to ask questions. Take advantage of it. Find out why the position is open and what they expect out of you and how you can contribute day one.”

Full disclosure, I’ve been on both sides of the interview process and I want to give you some off the cuff advice myself… Unless you are going for an interview with a cruise company, do not wear shorts, a tank top, and flips flops to an interview!

