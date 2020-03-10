Live Now
Police jail woman who paid bail with marijuana-scented cash

by: The Associated Press

ASHLAND, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was arrested on drug charges after police determined the $5,000 cash she used to post an inmate’s bail had a “strong odor of marijuana.”

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that authorities began investigating 33-year-old Stormy Lynn Parfait on Friday, shortly after she showed up to the Ashland jail to pay an inmate’s bond fee.

The statement said authorities searched her car after catching a whiff of the cash and found nearly $40,000 more inside along with about 100 Klonopin pills.

The agency said a search of her house turned up additional cash, drugs and paraphernalia.

Parfait was charged with about a dozen drug offenses.

