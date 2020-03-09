North Carolina woman goes to jail for 100th birthday

Breaking News
by: The Associated Press

Ruth Bryant

ROXBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman celebrated her 100th birthday this week by checking off a significant item on her bucket list: she went to jail.

News outlets report that deputies from the Person County Sheriff’s Office went to an assisted living center and served Ruth Bryant with a warrant charging her with indecent exposure.

The deputies handcuffed her to her walker, placed her in the squad car and, with lights and sirens on, took her to the county jail. Bryant even had her mugshot taken.

She was released from jail and returned to the assisted living center to enjoy a birthday cake.

