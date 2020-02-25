Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
Coronavirus
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Black History Month
Search for Evelyn Boswell
Top Stories
NC woman beat her husband to death with a metal baseball bat, police say
Video
Top Stories
Puppy develops unique bond with blind and deaf sister
Colorado mom says teacher took video of disabled son to bully him
Police dog killed in line of duty to be buried in special casket bearing his portrait
DCS confirms open investigation involving missing Evelyn Boswell
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Severe Weather Awareness Week
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Great Smoky Mountains
Top Stories
What are straight-line winds?
Video
Top Stories
How does hail form?
Video
Top Stories
Lightning: What you need to know
Video
Flash flooding: What you need to know
Video
How do tornadoes form?
Video
Deadliest Days: Killer tornadoes in Middle Tennessee
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
News 2 Plus
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Predators add defenseman Korbinian Holzer
Top Stories
Predators sign Rocco Grimaldi to two-year extension
Top Stories
WATCH: Talkin’ Predators, NHL trade deadline with Darren McFarland
Video
Naval Academy football player dies after he was found unresponsive in dorm
WATCH: Predators take down Blue Jackets 4-3 in shootout
Video
WATCH: Vanderbilt honors basketball great, names ‘Perry Wallace Way’
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Weather Authority University
Tennessee Lifesaver Breakfast
iLove Nashville Teddy Bear Drive
Remarkable Women
Community Calendar
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
DCS confirms open investigation involving missing Evelyn Boswell
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Old Fort Academy
1
of
/
2
Closings
United Christian Academy
2
of
/
2
Trending
Police dog killed in line of duty to be buried in special casket bearing his portrait
Don't Miss
NC woman beat her husband to death with a metal baseball bat, police say
Video
Puppy develops unique bond with blind and deaf sister
Colorado mom says teacher took video of disabled son to bully him
Police dog killed in line of duty to be buried in special casket bearing his portrait
DCS confirms open investigation involving missing Evelyn Boswell
911 call for suspicious vehicle leads to arrest of alleged child predator
Video
Family wants justice after 13-year-old shot by another teen
Video
Trending Stories
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency comments on search for students, chaperone missing on Pickwick Lake
Video
DCS confirms open investigation involving missing Evelyn Boswell
Family wants justice after 13-year-old shot by another teen
Video
911 call for suspicious vehicle leads to arrest of alleged child predator
Video
Metro Schools chooses semifinalists for Director of Schools
Community Calendar