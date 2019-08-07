U-Haul driver killed in crash along Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Antioch man driving a U-Haul truck was killed in a crash on Murfreesboro Pike Tuesday evening.

The crash happened near the intersection of Arlington Avenue near the Interstate 24 interchange just before 7 p.m.

Metro police reported 21-year-old Dylan Rossley of Bell Road was driving west on Murfreesboro Pike when he hit the rear end of a tractor-trailer.

According to a witness who spoke with Metro police, traffic had slowed when Rossley approached the intersection at a high rate of speed and struck the tractor-trailer.

Rossley, who was wearing his seatbelt, died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Metro police said there was evidence of alcohol and drug involvement on the part of Rossley.

Toxicology testing will be conducted on Rossley to determine whether impairment was a contributing factor.