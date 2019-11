CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Clarksville Police say that there was a crash on I-24 Eastbound at mile marker 9 that still has Eastbound lanes closed right now. Police say a semi tractor trailer went off the road around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Smartway traffic cam shows that this should be clear later this morning. Westbound traffic is affected with delays expected.