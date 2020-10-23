THP working to identify driver killed in Murfreesboro I-24 crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a driver killed in an Interstate 24 crash Friday afternoon.

According to THP, a Honda Accord was traveling east on I-24 near mile marker 82 when it tried to pass a tractor-trailer on the right shoulder and got into its path of travel. The car was hit by the tractor-trailer and rolled several times before coming to a stop on the left shoulder.

The driver of the Honda Accord was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford where he died from his injuries. A passenger was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

THP is still working to identify the driver.