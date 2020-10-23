THP working to identify driver killed in Murfreesboro I-24 crash

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a driver killed in an Interstate 24 crash Friday afternoon.

According to THP, a Honda Accord was traveling east on I-24 near mile marker 82 when it tried to pass a tractor-trailer on the right shoulder and got into its path of travel. The car was hit by the tractor-trailer and rolled several times before coming to a stop on the left shoulder.

The driver of the Honda Accord was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford where he died from his injuries. A passenger was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

THP is still working to identify the driver.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ



Don't Miss

Trending Stories