Tennessee Highway Patrol looks to curb distracted driving in enforcement blitz

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol will step up enforcement along I-840 Friday morning.

Lt. Charlie Caplinger said the goal was to put an end to distracted driving. Talking on the phone, texting, eating are just a few of the behaviors Caplinger said contribute to crashes each year.

According to Tennessee’s crash data, more than 4,500 crashes were caused by a distracted driver in 2021 so far (1/1/21 – 3/31/21).

The number continues trending upward, totaling more than 241,000 distracted driver crashes since 2010.

THP plans to keep a close eye on the entire stretch of I-840 between Dickson and Wilson counties. The blitz lasts from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

“We’ve seen an increase in fatalities all through that area,” Lt. Caplinger siad, “We’ve seen aggressive drivers, tons of speeders. We’re trying to curb all of this.”

The five counties I-840 covers account for nearly 500 distracted driving crashes in 2021.

Lt. Caplinger said he fully expects THP to save lives in the blitz.