TDOT resumes construction projects after holiday break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – TDOT pressed pause on construction over the holidays. Now, they’re back to work — and there’s a lot left to do.

One big project TDOT is focused on is I-40 at Donelson Pike — that’s exit 216 for Nashville International Airport. The interchange there now was built back in the 1980s. But, with a lot of help from the airport, Nashville has grown a lot since that time. Now, the area needs a new interchange to accommodate the serious increase in population, and in traffic!

The plan is to create a diverging diamond interchange (DDI), which will help the flow of traffic around the Donelson Pike overpass.

But, is it anywhere near done? Unfortunately for travelers, not quite yet.

So far, the design for the new interchange is all done, and TDOT is currently working on the land acquisition. Their goal is to have the Contract Award settled by the end of 2021.

Another project you might have just about gotten used to by now is the I-24/Hickory Hollow Parkway Interchange Project. The current interchange was built back in the 1970s in conjunction with the Hickory Hollow Mall. But now, Middle Tennessee has gotten bigger, and the interchange needs some work to keep traffic flowing freely.

TDOT got access to the interchange approved all the way back in 2016. They got their construction contract in 2018. Within the last year, they’ve had multiple lane and road closures in the area to accommodate construction. Right now, they’re forecasting the entire project will be done by May 2021.