TDOT halts construction closures ahead of Labor Day Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee highways are getting a makeover as TDOT continues to work on multiple projects around Middle Tennessee.

If your commute takes you through Davidson or Rutherford County, TDOT is continuing their work on the I-24 SMART Corridor Project.

The project stretches 28 miles, from Exit 81 in Davidson County, to Murfreesboro’s city limits. It also includes 28.5 miles of State Route 1, or Murfreesboro Road, and 30 miles worth of connector routes between I-24 and Murfreesboro Road.

So far, TDOT has installed new, digital message boards, which will be ready for use in the next few weeks. They’ve also added and enhanced emergency pull-offs, and ramp extensions.

Now, the department has moved to a second phase of the project, which will include new, overhead DMS boards that will let drivers know about issues lane by lane! They’ll also be upgrading fiber, and congestion detection along I-24. This should be finished by 2022.

After that comes phase 3, which also looks like it’ll be done in 2022. Phase 3 includes adding and improving traffic cameras, ramp metering, and message boards on arterial routes.

While all this work is going on, you’ll see some overnight lane closures between Exits 50 and 80.