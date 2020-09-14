Stretch of I-24 westbound lanes in Rutherford County closed following crash

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened near mile marker 72 around 2 p.m. They report this was a single-vehicle crash with injuries. Life flight has landed on the interstate to transport a patient.

Westbound traffic is closed between mile markers 71 and 72. TDOT reports no delays for eastbound traffic.

The roadway is expected to be cleared by 3 p.m. or as soon as the helicopter leaves.

