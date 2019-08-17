Stopped car causes chain reaction crash on I-24 E

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A stopped car on Interstate 24 East caused a chain-reaction crash early Saturday morning, according to Metro police.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. between mile marker 62 and 63. At one point, traffic was backed up from Bell Road to Old Hickory Boulevard, or about five miles.

It’s unclear why the car was stopped on the interstate.

Officers say other cars braked and swerved but were unable to avoid colliding. “Several vehicles” were involved and no serious injuries were reported.

The crash is expected to clear around 5 a.m.