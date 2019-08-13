Smyrna man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-840

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 54-year-old man from Smyrna was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 840 in Wilson County Tuesday.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 70.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Alwan Al Saedi was killed in the crash.

Al Saedi was driving a 2012 Toyota Rav4 in the eastbound lanes when he left the roadway and crossed the center median into oncoming traffic, according to the THP.

The THP reported he was then hit at an angle by a Chevy Silverado in the westbound lanes.

No additional information was released.