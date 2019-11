NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a WeGo bus was involved in an accident at 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to WeGo, a passenger car ran a stop sign at 3rd Avenue South and Mildred Shute Lane and hit the bus carrying about 18 passengers.

Five passengers and the bus operator were reportedly transported to the hospital.

