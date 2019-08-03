Semi fire backs up traffic on I-40 W in Smith Co.

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — I-40 West in Smith County has been shut down between New Middleton and Buffalo Valley for much of Saturday morning after a semi caught fire.

The fire happened around 6:30 a.m., according to the Smith County Rescue Squad.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire and it’s not known if anyone was hurt.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says the trailer was hauling insulation and that is now covering the westbound lanes.

Traffic is being diverted off at an exit while the area is cleared.

The roadway is expected to reopen at 2 p.m.

