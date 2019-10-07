Semi driver dies from injuries after fiery crash on I-65

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The semi driver involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 65 late last week has died from his injuries.

Police said Yuniel Reyes Abreu died on Friday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

The flatbed trailer Abreu was driving was carrying three steel rings and a large block of metal that weighed about 10 tons when the crash happened last Thursday.

Authorities said the 25-year-old was traveling in the southbound lanes when he hit a roadside overpass support column before losing control. The semi then burst into flames.

Abreu escaped but suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Debris from the crash damaged at least two other vehicles.