Pothole problems on major highways work to get temporary fixes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews are working hard to address the influx of potholes on major highways following last week’s ice storm.

“It’s kind of like playing frogger going down the highway trying to avoid hitting them,” Justin Boyer said. “You see it every time there’s a storm like that, it’s pretty common.”

Over the weekend cars were lined up along the side of the road as some hit the same problematic spots causing flat tires. Terence Morris wanted to avoid that issue by filling up all four with air on Monday night.

“I don’t want a popped tire, I’ll tell you that much. That’s awful,” Morris said.

TDOT tells News 2 that temporary cold mix patches are being put on the most stressed potholes now before permanent fixes are installed later this spring. Crews plan to work along all major highways, I-24, I-40, and I-65, over the next several weeks.

“I don’t care if you’re driving a truck or a car or what you’re driving, you don’t want to hit any holes going 70 miles an hour. It’s not good on anything you’re driving so yeah you’ve got to pay a little bit more attention and be careful about it,” Boyer said.