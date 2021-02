NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) -- While many primary roads have been treated or cleared, the changing weather conditions are still making it difficult for drivers to get around. That's why, if at all possible, officials are urging people to stay home and off roads.

News 2's Stephanie Langston spoke with several drivers in West Nashville Tuesday about the challenges they have faced. Eddie Mclendon said compared to Monday the roads have a little more traction because of the snowfall, "They do look better now because, they come through with the truck, but all the outer, back roads... ain’t no good."