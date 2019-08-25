Portion of I-24 E closed in South Nashville after deadly motorcycle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 24 East was shut down early Sunday morning after a deadly motorcycle crash.

Metro police say the crash happened near exit 52 at the I-24/I-440 split when the motorcyclist failed to “negotiate the curve” and left the roadway.

The man, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The left lane of I-24 E was blocked while officers continued their investigation. It was expected to reopen by 6 a.m.

