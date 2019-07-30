Police work to ID victim ‘burned beyond recognition’ in I-65 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Police are still working to determine the identity of a person who was killed in a fiery crash.

The crash happened Monday on Interstate 65 South. Police said the victim, believed to be a female, was “burned beyond recognition.”

According to a release the driver was stopped in the second from the left lane of I-65 South when the crash happened.

Police said a Nissan Maxima struck the victim’s Lexus SUV before being hit by a tractor-trailer and catching fire.

The heat from the fire melted the license and VIN plates on the Lexus were unreadable.

Injuries to the other drivers involved in the crash were not serious.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862- 8600.