NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a fatal crash on Central Pike near the Interstate 40 westbound exit ramp.

According to an alert sent out by police, one person died in the single-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. south of downtown.