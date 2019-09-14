Police investigate deadly Antioch motorcycle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Friday night in Antioch.

The fatal crash happened around 9 p.m. on Murfreesboro Pike near Mountain Springs Road, Metro Police said.

According to investigators, the driver of a Polaris Slingshot was traveling northwest on Murfreesboro Pike from Hobson Pike in the left lane.

Police said the motorcycle passed a vehicle then merged to the right lane to pass another vehicle.

At this time, the motorcycle veered off the road and struck a telephone pole before coming to a stop on the right side of the road, police said.

Investigators said the driver died at the scene.

The driver’s name has not been released.

