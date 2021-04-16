Plan Ahead: Areas of I-65 to close for Wedgewood Ave. Project this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A major commuter route will be closed for Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) work this weekend.

Expect congestion on Interstate-65 at the Wedgewood Avenue interchange. The interstate will be closed. Crews will be widening the ramps in order to ease traffic congestion for the future as the Wedgewood-Houston area continues to grow.

The area was under construction back in October. Starting Friday night, TDOT will be widening the I-65 off ramps from two to three lanes, as well as removing and replacing parts of the Wedgewood Avenue bridge.

The southbound lanes of I-65 at Wedgewood Avenue will be closed starting at 8p.m. April 16, and ending on Monday, April 19, at 5a.m.

Drivers won’t be able to take the the I-65 southbound between the loop and Interstate-440.

Possible alternate routes include, 8th Avenue South between downtown Nashville and Berry Hill, or you can get on Interstate-40 westbound to I-440, and get off at the exit for I-65.

In addition to the southbound lanes closing, one of the I-65 northbound lanes will close between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The work on the southbound lanes was originally supposed to happen last weekend but was postponed due to weather.

The Wedgewood Avenue Project is set to wrap up in June.