Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Nashville Thursday night.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of Nolensville Pike, which is near the Edmondson Pike intersection.

Metro police said a woman was hit by a vehicle that fled from the scene.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

No additional information, including the vehicle description, was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

