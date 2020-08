Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Part of Interstate 440 Eastbound has been shut down after a crash Tuesday night.

A tractor-trailer overturned near mile marker 1 in Nashville. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m.

TDOT expects to have the roadway cleared by 10 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.