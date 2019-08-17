Overturned trailer closes 1 lane of I-40 W in Dickson Co.

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One lane of Interstate 40 West is closed in Dickson County after a tractor-trailer overturned early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at Mile Maker 171 just after 3 a.m. and is expected to be cleared by 7:30 a.m.

Dickson County Emergency Management is on the scene working to clear the trailer from the roadway and onto the shoulder.

The trailer was carrying a mixed load of dry goods and was the only vehicle involved in this incident, according to Dickson County Emergency Management.

Minor injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.