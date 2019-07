An overturned tractor trailer has closed the on-ramp to Briley Parkway from I-40 near the airport.

The incident happened around 9 a.m., and the area is expected to be closed to traffic until at least 4:30 p.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

News 2 has reached out to Metro police and Nashville Fire Dept. for more information. Stay with us for updates.