Overturned propane tanker closes down both directions of traffic on Hwy 43

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emergency crews are on scene of an overturned propane tanker which has closed down northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 43 at Industrial Park Road.

The accident was reported around 4:30 p.m. As a result, Industrial Park Road is closed at Hwy 43 entrance/exits.

Additionally, Hwy 43 at Santa Fe Pike and Williamsport Pike interchanges are shut down as well.

According to officials, the driver of the truck was not injured.

The scene is not expected to be clear until midnight.