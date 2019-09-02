N. Thompson Lane and Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro closed following crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The intersection at North Thompson Lane and Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro is closed after a crash.

Police are on scene working a multi-vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection around 2 p.m.

News 2 is working to learn additional details about the crash.

A woman who witnessed the crash, Charlotte O’Donnell, says the traffic just turned green when all of a sudden a white car was hit from behind and slammed into a jeep. According to O’Donnell, a silver car flew in the air and landed on its side, and hit a light pole.

“As soon as the silver car turned to its side and hit into the pole, Highway Patrol was right in the middle of the street and getting out of the car pulling the gun,” said O’Donnell.

As soon as she saw the crash happen, O’Donnell, she and her son started praying because they assumed the people involved were seriously hurt or dead.

She says the two people were arrested who appeared to be teenagers.

This is a developing story stay with News 2 on air and online.