Multiple accidents including semi rollover shuts down I-40 West in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash that involved a rollover tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 westbound at mile marker 181 in Dickson County near the exit to Highway 96.

TDOT SmartWay Real-Time Map

According to TDOT SmartWay, the scene is not expected to be clear until at least 7 p.m. and the westbound lanes are closed. THP anticipates that the roadway will be closed for an extended amount of time. Seek an alternate route until further notice.

Details regarding how the crash occurred are not exactly clear.

