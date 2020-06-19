Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-40 West in Hickman County

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A four-vehicle crash with multiple injuries is shutting down all lanes of Interstate 40 westbound in Hickman County between mile markers 152 and 156.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the accident was reported around 3:48 p.m. and is expected to be cleared by 7 p.m. Delays are also anticipated eastbound.

TDOT SmartWay Real-Time Map

Tennessee Highway Patrol tells News 2 that a commercial vehicle crossed over the median and hit three passenger cars.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.