Multi-vehicle crash closes I-24 East in Rutherford County

Joe B Jackson I-24 crash

(Photo: WKRN)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A multi-vehicle crash closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Rutherford County Monday morning.  

The crash happened near the Joe B. Jackson Parkway exit just after 7 a.m. The roadway is expected to remain closed to traffic until 12:30 p.m.  

At least two medical helicopters were seen responding to the crash site. The status of the victims involved was not immediately released.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials told News 2 a stolen truck was “parked” in the middle of the interstate, which caused other vehicles to slam into it.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 deputies are in the area searching for a driver of one of the stolen truck involved in the crash.

Traffic is being diverted onto U.S. Highway 41 (Manchester Highway) as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

