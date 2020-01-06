Multi-vehicle crash closes I-24 East in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A multi-vehicle crash closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Rutherford County Monday morning.

The crash happened near the Joe B. Jackson Parkway exit just after 7 a.m. The roadway is expected to remain closed to traffic until 12:30 p.m.

At least two medical helicopters were seen responding to the crash site. The status of the victims involved was not immediately released.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials told News 2 a stolen truck was “parked” in the middle of the interstate, which caused other vehicles to slam into it.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 deputies are in the area searching for a driver of one of the stolen truck involved in the crash.

Traffic is being diverted onto U.S. Highway 41 (Manchester Highway) as an alternate route.

This is a developing story.