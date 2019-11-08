More ramp closures in effect this weekend along I-440

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Road closures will be in effect this weekend as the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Interstate 440 reconstruction project will close ramps along the interstate.

The project involves removing substandard pavement and providing three lanes of travel in each direction for approximately 7.6 miles. The project is also intended to address congestion and improve safety along the entire corridor.

The closures begin Friday at 9 p.m. and will last until Monday at 5 a.m.

Ramps from Nolensville Pike southbound to I-440 eastbound will be closed to traffic in addition to all ramps on I-65 in both directions to I-440 eastbound.

More ramp closures are expected next weekend, weather permitting:

I-440 eastbound to I-65 southbound

I-440 westbound to Nolensville Pike

I-24 eastbound to I-440 westbound

Motorists are reminded to pay attention, slow down and move over for all vehicles with flashing lights.

