Metro police investigating fatal crash blocking I-24 westbound lanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 24 westbound near Haywood Lane.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash just after 8 p.m. at mile marker 56.8. They say one person was killed.

TDOT reports two right lanes on I-24 westbound are blocked, along with the right shoulder and an entry ramp. TDOT has not released when they expect the roadway to be clear. TDOT SmartWay cameras show traffic nearly at a standstill near the scene as drivers navigate their way around a heavy police presence.