NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are currently on scene at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Arlington Avenue investigating a fatal collision.

Police say the crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. when a U-haul collided with a tractor trailer.

Murfreesboro Pike near Arlington Avenue is currently closed.

This is a developing story, stay with News 2 on air and online.