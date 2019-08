SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — All kids are okay after a private school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Interstate 65 Northbound at mile marker 95.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says all children on the bus were okay.

The condition of the driver of the other vehicle is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with News 2 on air and online.