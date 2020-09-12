UPDATE: Interstate 840 westbound reopened

Tennessee State Highway Patrol is responding to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 westbound at mile marker 56.

UPDATE: Interstate 840 westbound has been reopened at mile marker 56.

PREVIOUS

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol is responding to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 840 westbound at mile marker 56.

The crash was reported at 2:30 a.m. Part of the interstate is closed to traffic while emergency officials respond. Westbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes. Eastbound traffic is experiencing rubbernecking delays.

THP predicts the interstate will be closed until 7:30 a.m. WKRN has reached out to THP for more details.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.