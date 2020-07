NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 87, just south of Trinity Lane, shut down briefly Thursday afternoon after an overturned vehicle crash.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the accident scene was reported around 3:13 p.m.

As of 4:45 p.m., all but the two right lanes of the interstate reopened. The scene has since cleared.

Details regarding the crash are not yet available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.