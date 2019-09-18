I-65/I-440 interchange to be closed this weekend for reconstruction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Road closures will be in effect this weekend as the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Interstate 440 reconstruction project will close at the I-65 interchange.

The traffic flow on I-65 and Franklin Pike south of downtown Nashville will be impacted as the interchange closes for beam work to connect bridges.

Metro police said Nashville residents, those visiting the city this weekend and those passing through town are urged to closely take note of the closures and plan accordingly.

The closures begin Friday at 9 a.m. and will last until Monday at 5 a.m.

Northbound traffic on I-65 will be detoured to I-440 East. Southbound traffic on I-65 will be detoured to I-440 West. Eastbound traffic on I-440 will be detoured to I-65 South. Westbound traffic on I-440 will be detoured to I-65 North.

Franklin Pike will also be closed from Berry Road to Woodmont Boulevard.

Metro officers and THP troopers will be staffing the closures and doing what they can to help traffic flow during this challenging weekend, according to a release.

Officers will be assigned to the following posts beyond the immediate I-65/I-440 interchange:

Hillsboro Pike at I-440:

Officers will monitor traffic at the Hillsboro Pike/I-440 ramps and will manually control traffic signals at Woodlawn Drive and Sharondale Drive/Lombardy Avenue to facilitate the flow of traffic from I-440 to Hillsboro Pike. The two traffic signals on the Hillsboro Pike overpass that normally control the turning of traffic onto I-440 will be set to flash so as not to interfere with the increased traffic flow on Hillsboro Pike.

Nolensville Pike at I-440:

Officers will monitor traffic at the access ramps on Nolensville Pike and will manually control traffic signals to facilitate the flow of traffic from I-440 onto Nolensville Pike.

Wedgewood Avenue at I-65:

Officers will monitor traffic at the access ramps on Wedgewood Avenue at I-65 as well as traffic at the intersection of Wedgewood Avenue & 8th Avenue South. Officers will manually control the traffic signals at 8th Avenue South to facilitate the flow of traffic from the I-65 interchange onto Wedgewood Avenue & 8th Avenue South. Officers posted at the I-65/Wedgewood Avenue access ramps will also manually control the traffic signals at those intersections.

Harding Place at I-65:

Officers will monitor traffic at the I-65 access ramps on Harding Place as well as traffic at the intersection of Franklin Pike & Harding Place and Trousdale Drive & Harding Place. Officers will manually control the traffic signals located at the access ramps and at the Franklin Pike & Trousdale Drive intersections to facilitate traffic flow while prioritizing traffic exiting from I-65 north.

Old Hickory Boulevard at I-65:

Officers will monitor traffic at the I-65 access ramps on Old Hickory Boulevard as well as traffic at the intersection of Franklin Pike & Old Hickory Boulevard and Franklin Pike Circle & Old Hickory Boulevard. Officers will manually control the traffic signals at the access ramps and at the Franklin Pike & Old Hickory Boulevard intersection to enhance traffic flow while prioritizing traffic exiting from I-65 north.

Click here for complete coverage of the 440 Fix.