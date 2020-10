Crews are investigating a rollover crash on Interstate 40 Eastbound in Davidson County at exit 209B.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews are investigating a rollover crash on Interstate 40 Eastbound in Davidson County at exit 209B.

The off-ramp for Broadway and Demonbreun Street is currently blocked. Westbound traffic is not affected. The Metro Nashville Police Department Fatal Team is on the scene. Injuries are currently unknown.

Crews expect to have the roadway cleared by 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.