I-24 westbound lanes reopened following overturned tractor-trailer in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — All I-24 westbound lanes have been reopened after crews spent nearly nine hours working to clear the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer in Cheatham County.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Monday near mile marker 30 and the New Hope exit. Westbound lanes were re-opened after crews worked to remove individual sections of the tanker to clear the scene.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the tanker did leak some gasoline, however, the leak was contained and no one was injured.
Westbound lanes and the shoulder were reopened just after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.