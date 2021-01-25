I-24 westbound lanes reopened following overturned tractor-trailer in Cheatham County

Emergency crews are working to clear the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 24 near mile marker 30. PHOTO: THP

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — All I-24 westbound lanes have been reopened after crews spent nearly nine hours working to clear the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer in Cheatham County.

**** Traffic Update**** I-24 WB at the 30 MM is now reopened to all traffic. I cannot begin to tell you how great the teamwork was on today’s scene. Thank you everyone! @NashvilleFD @PVVFD @myTDOT great job from all! #teamworkmakesthedreamwork — THPNashville (@THPNashville) January 25, 2021

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Monday near mile marker 30 and the New Hope exit. Westbound lanes were re-opened after crews worked to remove individual sections of the tanker to clear the scene.

One section of the tanker has been offloaded, 4 more to go! It will be at least 3 more hours before the roadway reopens on I-24 WB at 30 MM, Please seek alternate route to avoid delays. @TNHighwayPatrol @myTDOT @PVVFD @NashvilleFD pic.twitter.com/BNvGMyB1CV — THPNashville (@THPNashville) January 25, 2021

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the tanker did leak some gasoline, however, the leak was contained and no one was injured.

Westbound lanes and the shoulder were reopened just after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.