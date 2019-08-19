I-24 West reopens near Shelby Avenue after fiery semi crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 have reopened after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer Sunday night near downtown Nashville.

The crash happened near the Shelby Avenue exit across from Nissan Stadium around 10:40 p.m.

Metro police said the tractor-trailer rolled over and caught fire before officers arrived on the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with minor injuries. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The westbound lanes of the roadway were blocked while both east and west exit ramps were closed to traffic.

Metro police said the truck was carrying rolls of aluminum.

HAZMAT crews worked to clean up fuel spilled from the crash before the roadway reopened.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.