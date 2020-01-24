I-24 West closed at I-40 merge after rollover crash leaks fuel onto roadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are closed heading into downtown Nashville Friday morning after a semi crash leaked fuel onto the roadway.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. at the I-40 West merge.

Metro police reported a semi-truck entered the curve at an excessive rate of speed and rolled over. A second crash happened when a vehicle hit debris from the first crash.

The driver of the semi sustained serious injuries in the crash while no one was injured in the second crash.

Oil and diesel fuel spilled onto the interstate from the semi crash, according to Metro police. The roadway is not expected to reopen until 6:30 a.m.

Traffic from I-24 West is being diverted onto I-40 East. Motorists can turn around at Briley Parkway and continue toward downtown Nashville.

