I-24 EB shut down after rollover crash near Haywood Lane

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Interstate 24 eastbound is closed near Haywood Lane in Antioch after a single-vehicle rollover crash.

According to Metro Police, one person was critically injured in the crash at around mile marker 57 that happened just after 1 p.m. Traffic is being diverted onto Haywood Lane until the crash site is cleared. TDOT SmartWay has not given an estimate on when the interstate lanes will reopen.

Roadways remain impacted due to ice and snow from a winter storm that moved through the area. Stay safe and stay home if at all possible, and expect delays outbound on I-24 from Nashville to Rutherford County until further notice.