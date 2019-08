MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are on scene working an accident on Interstate 24 Eastbound at the 80-mile marker.

That area of the interstate is closed off with an expected clear time of 12 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a tractor trailer struck a pole on the interstate which was supporting a roadway sign.

Westbound traffic is not impacted by this crash.

Drivers are advised to exit at Old Fort Parkway and take U.S. Highway 41 to Joe B. Jackson Highway.