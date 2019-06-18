Gallatin man killed in crash on I-40

A 47-year-old man died after he crashed on Interstate 40 in Donelson Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes at the Stewart’s Ferry Pike exit around 11 a.m.

Metro police identified the victim as James Spence, 47, of Gallatin, Tennessee.

Spence was attempting to exit onto Stewarts Ferry Pike from I-40 when the 2004 Ford Explorer he was driving left the roadway, traveled through a grassy area, and struck several trees, according to Metro police.

Spence, who was wearing his seatbelt, died at the scene.

According to a witness, Spence was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to Metro police.

Officials said there was no evidence at the scene of drug or alcohol involvement.