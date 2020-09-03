Driver injured in tractor-trailer rollover crash on I-65 in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tractor-trailer driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a rollover crash on Interstate 65 southbound near mile marker 103.

According to THP, a 2017 Volvo semi-truck driven by 56-year-old Teddy Essien of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and a 2018 Freightliner driven by 48-year-old James Harvey of Westmoreland were traveling southbound on I-65 when traffic began to slow.

The two trucks sideswiped each other and hit the guardrail before coming to a stop. Essien’s semi traveled across the inside lane and struck the guardrail, going through it and overturning the truck on its side in the median.

Essien suffered minor injuries and was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, Harvey was not injured. No charges have been filed in the crash.

The southbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for much of Wednesday evening, with TDOT estimating that the scene will not be clear until at least 10 p.m. Northbound traffic is affected with rubbernecking delays, and all southbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate.

