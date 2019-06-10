Driver critically injured in crash with semi on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver was critically injured in a crash involving an SUV and parked semi-truck on Interstate 65 early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Harding Place exit.

Metro police reported the SUV crashed into the semi as it was parked on the right shoulder of the roadway.

The SUV driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

A portion of the roadway was closed to traffic until 5 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.