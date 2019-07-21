Driver arrested in wrong-way crash on I-40 in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An alleged drunk driver drove on the wrong side of I-40 and caused a crash between an SUV and a tractor-trailer early Sunday morning.

The driver drove westward on the eastbound lanes of I-40 between Donelson Pike and Stewarts Ferry Pike just before 3 a.m. The car collided with an SUV, which then hit a semi. The semi then overturned.

The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The semi driver was not injured.

The driver who drove the wrong way was arrested on the scene and charged with DUI.

The roadway was closed for several hours due to the crash investigation and clean up. Some lanes are expected to be closed until approximately 2 p.m. this afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.